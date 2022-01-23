Burkina Faso aborted the resistance of 10 Gabon players to qualify for the quarter-finals of the African Cup of Nations after winning 7-6 on penalties after a 1-1 draw in Limbe, Cameroon on Sunday.

Burkina Faso opened the scoring through Bertrand Traore in the 28th minute of the match, 10 minutes after the same striker missed a penalty kick.

The Gabon team equalized in the 90th minute of the match through Bruno Ikwele Manga, ending the original and extra time with a 1-1 draw.

The two teams resorted to penalty kicks, which Burkina Faso won 7-6, to become the first to qualify for the quarter-finals of the African wedding.