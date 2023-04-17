And through the character of “Dr. Hisham”, Wafiq mainly participates in the series “Jamila” with the artists Reham Hajjaj, Sawsan Badr, Abeer Sabry, Hani Adel and Yousra Al-Lawzi. Battalion 101″ with artists Aser Yassin and Amr Youssef.

Pushy doctor

Wafik spoke in an exclusive interview with “Sky News Arabia” about the personality of the opportunistic doctor that he embodies in the series “Jamila”, explaining: “I present the character of Dr. Hisham, who is a gynecologist who hates others and exploits his wife to reach his own interest and goals.”

Although he described “Doctor Hisham” as a selfish and complex person who only seeks his own interest, he said that “the audience believed his motives and interacted with him,” stressing: “I received many evil messages from the audience, but they are in a sense of humor.”

He revealed that “the upcoming episodes will be full of surprises, more than what the audience expects.”

Wafik said that his experience with the series’ cast “is more than wonderful, especially under the direction of director Sameh Abdel Aziz and author Ayman Salama.” Collaboration with the team as a whole.

rural origins

Wafik also touched on the series “Sarah Al-Batea”, explaining: “I agreed to work before reading the script as soon as I knew about the existence of the director Khaled Youssef. They were different, and I discussed with him the additions I made to the character, and he was happy with them.”

He explained that his rural origins helped him master the role of “Abu Al-Azm” and present it in the rural dialect.

Wafik commented on the accusations against the series, claiming that there were historical errors, saying: “I am amazed at the attack and the controversy, and I do not find an explanation for it. Every work is presented in general through the point of view of its makers, and drama is not a substitute for history.”

On the other hand, he expressed his “pride” in appearing as a guest of honor in the series “Battalion 101”, which he described as “a patriotic act and a more than enjoyable experience. I was going to participate in a major role, but the filming dates did not suit me because I was busy filming the other two series at the same time, so I participated as a guest of honor as an officer.

Caveman

Wafiq concluded his dialogue by revealing his new artwork, where he said that after the completion of the Eid al-Fitr vacation, he will continue filming the movie “The People of the Cave”, which takes place in a fictional framework around 3 people who wake up from a sleep that lasted 3 centuries, and engage in a strong struggle against time.

He explained that the movie “People of the Cave” is taken from the novel by the late writer Tawfiq al-Hakim of the same name, and a large group of artists, most notably Khaled al-Nabawy, Mahmoud Hamida, Mustafa Fahmy, Ghada Adel, Muhammad Farrag, Amr Abdel-Jalil, Ahmed Fouad Selim, Reem Mustafa, Sabri Fawaz and others, participate in it. Written by Ayman Bahgat Qamar and directed by Amr Arafa.