Paolo Fox horoscope today | Monday, April 17, 2023 | Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – New appointment with Paolo Fox’s horoscope today: like every day, many Italians are looking for complete forecasts for their zodiac sign. A gesture, between superstition and superstition, to start the day in the best way. After all, Fox is considered one of the best at making horoscopes, which he exhibits on TV (in Rai programs such as I Fatti Tuo) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) and which are then reported online. But what does Fox predict for today? Below are the forecasts of Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, monday 17 April 2023, for signs of Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo present online.

ARIES

Dear Aries, thanks to the Moon, the week that starts today – April 17, 2023 – will have a positive meaning from all points of view. In love, the Moon will bring your partner full understanding, and a project you have been thinking about for a long time may come true sooner than expected. As for work, a busy week awaits you, but you will find satisfaction.

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Monday 17 April 2023), the day could start sluggishly… All the fault of Venus’s opposition. However, by the middle of the week things will pick themselves up, especially in the emotional sphere. You will be persuasive at work. Venus is playing tricks on you… Hold on.

TWINS

Dear Gemini, positive day from a sentimental point of view for many of you. If you are in a stable relationship, the stars will smile at you and give you the opportunity to get even more out of your partner. As far as work is concerned, a big change is likely to occur over the next few hours. Romance is in the air. Take the opportunity.

CANCER

Dear Cancers, Jupiter at this time is in opposition to Mercury this week will not bring good news at work. Always treat your partner with respect. As far as work is concerned, a series of bad news will force you to do everything possible to avoid a meltdown. Keep stress at bay.

LION

Dear Leo, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Monday 17 April 2023), Mars is in opposition. As far as work is concerned, the income is not very high and you will start to lose motivation. If you’re starting to feel impatient with the amount of work on your shoulders, it might be time for a change.

VIRGIN

Dear Virgos, this is going to be a very interesting week for you. As for work, you will be able to make the most of your ideas and luck will be on your side. In the sentimental field, the situation will be very pleasant.

The sign luckiest among you according to thehoroscope by Paolo Fox today is that of Aries: the week that starts today – April 17 – will have a positive meaning for you from all points of view.

