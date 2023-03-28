Eid spoke to “Sky News Arabia” about his candidacy for the job, stressing that he was initially amazed at his choice of the nature of the role, especially since it is a completely different role from him, as he appears in the character of a Saeedi man with a high degree of evil, explaining that after a long hesitation he was convinced to accept the role after he Director Mando El-Adl contacted him, adding: “I discovered that if I did not accept this work, I would have made a great mistake.”

Learn the Saidi dialect

He revealed the scenes of his preparations for the work, especially, and that he appears in the Saidi dialect for the first time, saying: “I was concerned about the dialect because Upper Egypt has more than one dialect, but I sat with Abdelnabi al-Hawari, the linguist for the work, before I sat with the director Mando al-Adl, and indeed I spent a wonderful time learning the appropriate Saidi dialect. work, and I succeeded.”

Eid expressed his happiness with the audience’s reactions to his appearance in the work: “The happiness that I found in people’s faces and their comments confirmed to me the importance of participating in the work and getting out of the mantle of comedy.” Noting that this success sometimes makes him feel afraid because he hopes to meet the audience’s expectations. It is not less than the ceiling of their expectations for him in any future work.

Jamal Suleiman.. mighty!

And he talked about his cooperation with the artist Nelly Karim for the first time, saying: “This is the first meeting between me and the artist Nelly Karim in public life and in front of the camera as well. I discovered how humble, cooperative and simple she is, and this was a surprise to me. He is an educated person and a great artist.”

Regarding the scenes of working with director Mando El-Adl, he said: “Working with Mando was a surprise to me, because he is one of the directors who care about the actor and discuss with them patiently, and this is not found in many directors who deal with dictatorship.”

He explained that it was not the first time he had worked with the series’ production company, and that he had previously cooperated with them in many cinematic experiences, including: “The Hero”, “Cultural Film”, “Shorts, T-shirt and Cap” and “Awaa’ Shok”.

We have crisis scenarios

Regarding the reason for his absence from the drama for eight years, he said: “There are no strong scenarios that draw my attention and bring me back to the audience,” explaining that he did not stipulate that his name be placed on the sequence of the series in a certain way, and that he does not interfere in such matters, which he leaves to see the production company and the work makers. “.

He revealed his criteria for choosing the work, saying: “To find a strong work that adds to my artistic career and satisfies my artistic ego, and the personality is influential in work events, and therefore in the audience.”

He added, “There are many directors I wish to work with in works of art, most notably Sharif Arafa, Muhammad Shakir Khudair, Tamer Mohsen, Muhammad Yassin, Kamila Abu Zekry, Khaled Marei.”

He pointed out that the current rare currency for him is to find works of art of value, and are not repeated: “We must admit that we have a crisis in the scenario, and there are great similarities in the works of art.”

Competition doesn’t bother me

Eid also confirmed that the competition does not preoccupy him, because he is not the first hero of the work, but in general he sees that he is far from the framework of competition, given that he offers different roles and works on the artistic scene, and he does not look like anyone in it until competition is created between him and someone.

And about his opinion on the status of drama at the present time in light of the emergence of the platforms, Ahmed Eid said: “The platforms have benefited greatly from the drama, because it added the element of diversity, and there have become different works, unlike the works that consist of 30 episodes, as they darken the artwork sometimes.”

On the other hand, Eid confirmed that his relationship with social media is not strong, despite the fact that he has a large number of followers through his social media accounts.

Regarding the impact of social media on artworks, he said that he is not a good follower of dramas at the present time, but social media greatly affects the follow-up and success of works.

Regarding the audience’s reactions after appearing at the “Joy Ord” tribute ceremony after an absence from the artistic community, he indicated that the audience might have caught his attention with the different look, and that he was happy with the audience’s interaction with him.

And about his rituals during the month of Ramadan, he said: Like any citizen, which is prayer, fasting and reading the Qur’an, but sometimes my preoccupation with photography prevents me from feeling the Ramadan atmosphere .. and in my free time I go out, whether with family or with friends.

Eid concluded his conversation with “Sky News Arabia” by talking about his upcoming works, explaining that he has two new works that he is currently reading, in addition to the movie “People of the Cave”, which he is co-starring alongside Khaled Al Nabawi, Ghada Adel, Muhammad Mamdouh, Mahmoud Hamida, Muhammad Farraj, Reem Mustafa. Khaled El Sawy, Mostafa Fahmy, Bayoumi Fouad, Ahmed Fouad Selim, Sabri Fawaz, Hajar Ahmed, Basant Shawky, Ahmed Wafik, directed by Amr Arafa.