His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Emirates Airlines and the Group, confirmed that whoever bets against Dubai in the future will lose as he lost in the past.

His Highness added, in an interview with CNN, that “Dubai is Dubai… it is the landmark globally, and it is a destination for everyone. Look at the number of people who came to Dubai during the pandemic period, and to learn the reason behind this.. It is due to keeping the Emirates open, taking into account the laws and regulations.” His Highness stressed that the multiplicity of airlines in the UAE enhances competition, stressing the need for the presence of many airlines in the UAE market, to promote healthy competition and meet the needs of the growing population.

His Highness said: “Looking at the two years we lived through the pandemic, things look much better. We had to start vaccinating more than 92% of the population of the UAE, or more than 22 million people. For Emirates Airlines, more than 90% of the company’s total employees have received the vaccine, and the speed of response is a necessary condition for success.”

In response to the reference of the interviewer, broadcaster Richard Quest, to what the two CEOs, Tony Douglas and Tim Clark, said about the merger of Emirates Airlines and Etihad that the matter is out of their hands, His Highness affirmed that competition is healthy and good for development not only within the UAE but also in various countries of the world.

On planning for the post-pandemic phase, His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed said: “We do not stand in one place. The population continues to grow, and the business continues to grow in terms of the surrounding area and what we can do with others. And that’s why we’ve proven ourselves, I mean even during a pandemic, look at what we’ve achieved. If we are talking about Emirates Airlines, we have moved the vaccine because we have a strong and flexible airline that can do its job. And we’re still showing the world that we can do it. We did it before, and we will do it after the pandemic.”

His Highness justified the presence of an Emirates Airlines pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai, as it displays the company’s services to customers as well as looking into the future of Dubai Air.

His Highness added, “I think we should always look to the future with open eyes… A lot of people have lost in the past betting on Dubai.”

His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed described Dubai as a distinctive sign with the number of people who migrated to it during the pandemic, because it kept the country’s doors open while observing the laws and rules. He stressed that this distinctive mark after the pandemic will continue to thrive in a rapidly changing world and will always achieve a better tomorrow for all.



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

