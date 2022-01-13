An agent of the National Police arrests one of those implicated in the plot of sexual and labor exploitation. / PN

Agents of the National Police released 19 women and dismantled in the town of Fuente Álamo a criminal organization allegedly dedicated to the trafficking of women for their sexual or labor exploitation. The victims, mainly from Honduras and Paraguay, were illegally introduced into Spain to be exploited as prostitutes or as caregivers for the elderly. The police investigation concluded with the arrest of 27 people -26 in the province of the Murcia Region and one in the province of Toledo-, decreeing provisional imprisonment for nine of them. Among those arrested are the two leaders of the network.

The investigation began thanks to an anonymous complaint received in the email treat@policia.es. This is one of the tools, along with the telephone line 900 10 50 90, with which the National Police Plan against Trafficking in Human Beings for Sexual Exploitation Purposes has to facilitate citizen collaboration and reporting, anonymously and confidentially. , of this type of crime.

With the information collected and the multiple investigations carried out, the agents were able to verify the existence of a criminal organization based in the town of Fuente Álamo, whose main activity was the trafficking of women for their sexual or labor exploitation.

Criminal structure with two branches



The criminal network had a structure made up of two differentiated branches. The first of them was made up of a family clan of Paraguayan origin, led by a woman, who sexually exploited women who were deceived from Paraguay and victims of other criminal organizations. This activity, together with drug trafficking, had allowed the branch to accumulate a great patrimony in recent years.

The other branch, led by a woman of Honduran nationality, was dedicated to bringing women of that nationality to Spain to work as caregivers for the elderly, charging them amounts that could amount to 7,000 euros. In the case of not being able to meet the payment of the debt installments, the victims were sexually exploited by the Paraguayan branch in order to be able to face the imposed debt more quickly.

The exploiters did not hesitate to mistreat and exercise violence against their victims, who lived under the constant threat of serious reprisals and the loss of property in their countries of origin if they did not comply with the payment of their debts.

A zulo to hide the women



The police operation ended with six searches, five in the town of Fuente Álamo and one in the province of Toledo. In the search carried out in a house used as a brothel, the agents found a very small zulo-type hole, which would have been used to hide the women in the event of a police presence. In addition, 1,000 euros in cash, six vehicles, various electronic devices and numerous documentation related to the investigation were intervened.