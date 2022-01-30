Dubai (Etihad)

His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, President of Dubai Airports, Supreme President and CEO of Emirates Airlines and Group, Victor Hovland, crowned the title of the Dubai Desert Classic Golf Championship in its thirty-third edition at the Emirates Golf Club, at the conclusion of four days. One of the exciting competitions that witnessed the participation of 132 players from the elite golf stars in the world.

The Norwegian star managed to settle the result in his favour, against Englishman Richard Bland, after an additional breathtaking game in the presence of thousands of spectators on the grounds of the Majlis stadium, to achieve his first title in the Rolex Series and his second victory in the DB World Tour in his twenty-second participation.

His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum was crowned the champion after the end of the competitions, and the 24-year-old handed over the Arab Dallah Cup in the presence of His Excellency Sheikh Fahim bin Sultan Al Qasimi, President of the UAE Golf Federation.

His Excellency Sheikh Fahim bin Sultan Al Qasimi praised the active role played by the tournament over the course of thirty-three years, appreciating its successes in all its organizational, artistic and even public activities, which were confirmed by its arrival to the 33rd edition, in addition to the keenness of the most prominent stars of the game around the world to be present in this annual forum, which Reflecting the high technical level, reflected in the great anticipation during the days of the tournament to know the champion of the new version, as it is a witness in more than one version to the birth of a new star on the world scene. At the conclusion of his speech, he thanked the supreme organizing committee of the tournament, and all the working committees, and congratulated the winners.