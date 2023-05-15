













That is what he revealed in a recent interview conducted by a well-known medium. The first thing Cavill said was ‘every time I walk out the door of my house, I am very aware’. It’s not because I’m nervous or anything.

In reality, it is the paparazzi and prying people who worry Henry Cavill. That’s why he commented ‘even if I don’t look terrible, you still realize that there are people who take sneaky photos of you, because that’s what they like to do’.

Then the actor highlighted ‘and then they post them on the internet and you see them on Instagram and you’re like ‘Oh my gosh’. So it’s not something he likes very much, especially when he’s looking for some privacy.

Henry Cavill highlighted ‘at home, I can sit playing video games for ridiculous amounts of hours and escape there, because going out has the opposite effect’. To the above, he added ‘I don’t have to contend with fans and paparazzi outside my door’.

Cavill concluded by saying ‘[…]but I think we can all agree that time spent playing games is refreshing from time to time’. The actor really sounds like a real gamer.

Precisely many play in the same way as Henry Cavill, to relax and take a break from their work schedules.

Being a public person, this artist is not only always under the scrutiny of the press but also of the people.

That is a lot of pressure and it is understandable that before dealing with it you prefer to take time for yourself. Not just enjoying video games but building your own computer, something we’ve already seen.

Although he is currently not involved with either Superman with Warner Bros. or The Witcher With Netflix, that’s not to say I’m not involved in some popular culture franchise with a lot of fans behind it.

He is the producer and star of the new Warhammer 40,000 series, which is an Amazon Prime Video exclusive. It is a very ambitious project that will help popularize this game of figures and strategy among people.

He is the producer and star of the new Warhammer 40,000 series, which is an Amazon Prime Video exclusive. It is a very ambitious project that will help popularize this game of figures and strategy among people.