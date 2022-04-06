Dubai (Etihad)

Ahmed Youssef bin Darwish, member of the Board of Directors of the Football Association and Chairman of the Competitions Committee, confirmed his confidence that the final of His Highness the President of the State will come out exceptionally this season, after setting its date for next May 11, at Hazza bin Zayed Stadium in Al Ain, which will combine Al Wahda and Sharjah.

Ahmed bin Darwish explained that the recent periods witnessed multiple coordination meetings between the competitions management of the Federation, the Technical Committee of the Professional League, and the National Teams Committee, in order to coordinate and consult on everything related to the deadline, which the Federation is interested in transforming into a unique spherical event every season, for the most valuable championships and titles. Being a special celebration of the UAE football championships.

He continued: “Hazza bin Zayed Stadium, the masterpiece of the Emirates stadiums, will be the stage for the most precious final in the hearts of Emirati football fans, as the meeting between the Sharjah and Al Wahda teams is expected to be exciting and distinctive in all aspects.”

He added, “The activity continues in full swing on the part of the work team of the Federation and the Competitions Committee, for the purpose of arranging everything related to the final, the events accompanying it, the facilities for the fans, and other matters, as we are keen to turn this annual football wedding into an exceptional event every year.”

Ahmed bin Darwish wished success for the two teams who are striving to provide the best possible performance to reach the podium for the most expensive championships and titles, noting that the attention is focused on everything related to the final, with the aim of arranging organizational matters and coordination with the two clubs’ administrations, as well as coordinating aspects of the fans and the mechanism of attendance and entry to the stands and others. and announced at the time.