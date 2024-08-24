Actions continue Betplay Dimayor League from Colombia with the Finalization Tournament 2024, which will be played on Matchday 7, where Millionaires will visit Golden Eagles in it Arturo Cumplido Sierra Stadiumnext Sunday, August 25th.
He Golden Team comes from a scoreless draw against Equity in it Enrique Olaya Herrera Stadiumwhich puts them seventh in the table with eight points after six games played.
On the other hand, the ambassador team has just added three points by beating Tolima Sports by the minimum of Andres Llinasto rise to tenth place with seven points, without having had activity on Matchday 5 because their duel against America from Cali was postponed.
Their last match ended with a victory for the golden team as visitors, thanks to the solitary goal from Jesus Rivas.
When? Sunday, August 25
Where? Sincelejo, Colombia
Stadium: Arturo Cumplido Sierra
Schedule: 17:30 hours (Colombia)
Referee: Luis Matorel
The transmission will be through Win+ Football.
During the last duel, Victor Moreno He had to be substituted in the 76th minute due to an injury, leaving the game on a stretcher and in obvious pain.
A key player in the last match to avoid defeat was the defender Jeisson Quiñonesas he threw ten balls outside the danger area.
Goalie: Jose Contreras
Defenses: Jeisson Quiñones, Nicolas Lara, Mateo Puerta, Javier Mena
Midfielders: Guillermo Celis, Yeiler Goez, Jean Pineda
Forwards: Jesus Rivas, Fredy Salazar, David Lemos
Substitutes: Antony Vasquez, Adrian Estacio, Auli Oliveros, Hector Arango, Tomas Salazar, Harrison Mancilla, Sebastian Rodriguez
With its sale to Stade Rennes from France, the youth player of Millos, Andres Gomezleft a significant amount of money to the club, because although he now defended the Real Salt Lake of the MLSthe Ambassadors they kept a percentage of the letter.
On the other hand, there are five players who are about to return to the team. Danovis Banguero and Juan Jose Ramirez They would be available to travel and it will be the coach’s decision. Alberto Gamero whether or not they are included in the list of those called up. Likewise, Daniel Cataño, Jhoan Hernandez and Jader Valencia would also be ready.
Goalie: Alvaro Montero
Defenses: Juan Vargas, Andres Llinas, Danovis Banguero, Delvin Alfonzo
Midfielders: Felix Charrupi, David Silva, Daniel Giraldo
Forwards: John Cordoba, Kevin Palacios, Radamel Falcao
Substitutes: Sergio Mosquera, Daniel Ruiz, Stiven Vega, Leo Castro, Juan Ramirez, Ivan Arboleda, Daniel Mantilla
Golden Eagles 2-1 Millionaires
