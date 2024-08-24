INSURERS AND EAGLES SHARE POINTS 🤝🇨🇴 In the sixth round of the BetPlay League, Equidad and Águilas Doradas tied without goals at the Enrique Olaya Herrera Stadium in Bogotá, a result that places those led by José Luis García in seventh place. 📸: @Equityfootball pic.twitter.com/NsNCUDtjQ5 — From La Raya (@DesdelaRaya) August 18, 2024

On the other hand, the ambassador team has just added three points by beating Tolima Sports by the minimum of Andres Llinasto rise to tenth place with seven points, without having had activity on Matchday 5 because their duel against America from Cali was postponed.

#Sports | Millonarios won 1-0 against Tolima in the Betplay league 👇 https://t.co/5qWk94gBDI — THE NEW CENTURY (@ElNuevoSiglo) August 3, 2024

A key player in the last match to avoid defeat was the defender Jeisson Quiñonesas he threw ten balls outside the danger area.

On the other hand, there are five players who are about to return to the team. Danovis Banguero and Juan Jose Ramirez They would be available to travel and it will be the coach’s decision. Alberto Gamero whether or not they are included in the list of those called up. Likewise, Daniel Cataño, Jhoan Hernandez and Jader Valencia would also be ready.

Ⓜ️ Danovis Banguero and Juan José Ramírez have already recovered and are available to the coaching staff to travel to Sincelejo. The same goes for Daniel Cataño, Jader Valencia and Jhoan Hernández, the latter of whom will join the U-20 team next week and is also available. pic.twitter.com/b6kQQa4UqV — Cristian Pinzón (@Crispinllos) August 22, 2024