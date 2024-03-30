Jorge Messias spoke about the request to tighten the law made by Eduardo Leite (RS), Tarcísio (SP) and Zema (MG)

Jorge Messias, attorney general of the Union, cited the Bible when criticizing the “criminal populism” of governors on Friday (29.mar.2024). Through his profile on X (former Twitter), the AGU minister wrote the biblical commandment “You shall not kill” when referring to the proposals for Romeo Zema (Novo-MG), Eduardo Leite (PSDB-RS) and Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicanos-SP) on the tightening of criminal law.

According to the heads of state executives, only by changing legislation should there be greater public security in the units of the Federation. The proposal calls for a review of the criteria used for provisional release at the custody hearing and changes to the conditions for temporary release.

The 3 signed an agreement to combat organized crime in March.

Contrary to the request, the Union's attorney general declared that the tightening of the law “It kills innocent people and does not reduce crime”. He said that violence must be combatted by a security policy agreed with planning to contain food insecurity.

“Penal populism, similar to what was observed in biblical times, kills innocent people, but does not reduce crime”wrote Messiah. “It is also necessary to have the capacity to build public policies that bring hope to the people in the form of employment, housing, health and education”he said.

Messias' statement was made after the publication of an editorial in the newspaper The State of S. Paulo on the governors' proposal.

Here is the minister's statement:

Request for governors

The governors of the 3 states say that the new proposal tackles organized crime and reduces the repetition of serious crimes. The scenario, according to the group, “would guarantee greater effectiveness of police investigations”.

Here's what they suggest: