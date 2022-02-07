Think ‘Rolls-Royce’ and you don’t usually think of slick aerodynamics. A Phantom or a Cullinan are about as sleek as a moving box. Maximizing range also forces Rolls to change. Rolls-Royce has redesigned the Spirit of Ecstasy for an electric future. Mascotte underwent 830 hours of wind tunnel testing for improved aerodynamics.

Now we don’t want to trivialize that hard work and long hours, but in short the flying lady is crouched a little more and with one leg in front of the other. The current Spirit of Ecstasy is 100.01 millimeters high, while the new one is 82.73 millimeters high. Specifically.

The clothes are more realistic

The flapping back clothing has been redesigned for better aerodynamics and a more realistic look. Rolls says prototype versions of the upcoming Specter EV — the first car to use the new mascot — have a drag coefficient of just 0.26.

The new Spirit of Ecstasy is historically correct

The Spirit of Ecstasy was first registered as intellectual property last weekend – February 6 – 111 years ago. Before you start foaming and swearing about heritage, apparently this new design brings the figurine closer to the original drawings by illustrator and sculptor Charles Sykes.

The new Spirit of Ecstasy will continue to be made using a technique known as the lost wax method (something to google) and each figurine will be finished by hand, making each figurine unique.

It is worth noting that the new Spirit of Ecstasy will never appear on the Phantom, Ghost, Wraith, Dawn of Cullinan, and will only be driving new models from this point on.