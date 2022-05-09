Agriculture The government wants to clarify the rules for hemp cultivation – drug use would remain banned

The amendments to the law are scheduled to take effect on January 1, 2024.

Government wants to clarify the rules for cultivating and processing hemp. The cultivation of hemp for use as a drug is proposed to continue to be banned, but certain varieties of hemp may still be cultivated to produce fiber and seed.

The government’s draft proposal proposes that hemp cultivation should in future always be notified in advance to the Pharmaceutical Safety and Development Center Fimea. Only seed of varieties accepted as eligible in the European Union should be grown.

Hemp seeds or hemp protein made from them are used, for example, in food and as feed for pets and farm animals. In Finland, hemp is currently grown on about 2,000 hectares.

The presentation now begins with statements. The amendments to the law are scheduled to take effect on January 1, 2024.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry and the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health reported on the matter.