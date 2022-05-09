The Embassy of the United States, through a broadcast on its social networks, announced that they had overcome the flaws in their website, which had made it difficult to assign appointments for the visa process.

“We had some technical issues with our appointment system, however we are happy to announce that we have resolved the issues and everyone who qualifies for the visa process without an interview can now make an appointment to leave their passport with us for processing.“explained the Vice Consul, Aaron.

Thus, those under 14 years of age, those over 79 and those who need to renew their visa that is still in force or that has expired in the last 48 months may apply for their visa without an interview, only leaving their documents at the Embassy.

(Also read: Here are the steps to apply for a US student visa.)

However, according to the Vice Consul: “We are currently processing visas without interviews for almost all visa classes, including the B1 and B2 visas, the one for tourism and business travel to the US.“. Those interested should only be aware of the port of the Embassy.

Appointments are available for B1 and B2 visas in two years. See also What is 'ghosting', 'catfishing' or 'benching'? Toxic behaviors on Tinder and other dating apps

In case of renewal, the Vice Consul explained that it is the same process to apply for any visa, “that is, you just have to go to the website, the system will ask you a few questions and tell you if you qualify for the process without an interview” .

(Of interest: ‘People are unaware of legal options for migrating to the United States.’)

If you qualify for the process without an interview, as soon as you submit the papers, you will have to wait three to four months for the delivery of your visa. But, the Vice Consul assured that they are working so that the process takes only three weeks.

On the other hand, Regarding the assignment of appointments for B1 and B2 visa interviews, the member of the Embassy explained that the waiting time is two years. “Sometimes there are appointments available and I think that people who are waiting for appointments should check our page to see if we have included more appointments“, he expressed.

And he added that the fact that you already have a summons assigned does not mean that you cannot constantly check the web page, since doing so will not cancel the current appointment.

(Also: Canada will increase visa prices from April 30).

As for student visas, exchange or work visas, there are appointments available for within a month. However, if you have a special situation that requires you to travel to the North American country urgently, there are priority appointments.

“We have made some priority appointments for those with emergencies“For example, for medical treatment, a domestic calamity, or a family member with a complicated health condition,” Aaron explained.

(Keep reading: Visa to the United States: the keys to the interview at the embassy).

If you are going to process your appointment for the first time, you must go to the Embassy website, enter your information, fill out the form, pay the 160 dollars (648,974 Colombian pesos at today’s exchange rate) for the process and wait for the appointment to be assigned. appointment.

More news

Colombian migrants: This is how it goes for those who try to cross ‘El Hueco’

The US created 428,000 jobs in April, but the share fell to 62.2%

‘He thought himself untouchable; today he will face justice’: USA on ‘Otoniel’

Trends WEATHER