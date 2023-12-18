Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 12/18/2023 – 12:37

Brazilian agribusiness exports totaled US$13.48 billion in November, US$1.33 billion more than in November 2022, and a record value for the month, reported the Ministry of Agriculture. According to the Secretariat of Commerce and International Relations of the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock, the volume shipped was 19.2% higher and average prices were 6.9% lower.

“The record 2022/2023 grain harvest made it possible to increase the volume exported by Brazil. In this year of 2023, until November, Brazil has already exported practically 180 million direct tons of grains or 56% of the total harvest, which was 319.97 million tons”, said the ministry in a note.

Exports of soybeans totaled 5.20 million tons, 105.8% above the same period last year. In terms of revenue, foreign sales reached US$2.73 billion in November, an increase of 76.0%.

For China alone, the volume was 90.2% higher. The country received 87.5% of the total volume of soybeans exported by Brazil last month.

The volume of corn exported was also a record for the months of November, at 7.40 million tons (+25.7%). The average exported price was 19.9% ​​lower, resulting in US$ 1.68 billion (+0.7%). “As with soybeans, China remains the main import market for Brazilian corn, with US$605.94 million or 2.73 million tons. The Asian country accounted for 36.9% of the cereal exported by Brazil.”

The third product with favorable performance in November was soybean meal. Foreign sales of soybean meal rose from US$793.88 million in November 2022 to US$916.65 million in 2023, an increase of 15.5%. The increase in value is due to the increase in exported volume, which grew 23.7%, said the ministry. The European Union, Indonesia and South Korea were the largest importers of the Brazilian product.

From January to November 2023, Brazilian agribusiness exports reached US$153.08 billion, 3.6% more than in the 11 months of last year. According to the ministry, Brazilian agribusiness products represented 49.3% of Brazilian exports in the period.