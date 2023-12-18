The bank added, “We point out that, to our knowledge, no interruption in the flow of liquefied natural gas linked to the Suez Canal has been reported at this stage.”

The increasing attacks launched by the Houthi group on ships in the Red Sea have affected maritime trade, after leading international shipping companies decided to change the route of their shipments to the Cape of Good Hope, to avoid passing through the Suez Canal, which connects the Mediterranean Sea to the Red Sea.

The British Petroleum oil company announced that it would temporarily stop all transportation operations through the Red Sea after the attacks launched by the Houthi forces in Yemen.

The company added in a statement: “The safety and security of our employees and those who work on our behalf is a priority for BP.

On the other hand, Chairman of the Suez Canal Authority, Osama Rabie, said that navigation movement in the canal is regular, and that the Suez Canal is closely following the ongoing tensions in the Red Sea.

He added in a statement that the Authority is studying the extent of the impact of the ongoing tensions in the Red Sea on the navigation movement in the canal in light of some shipping lines announcing that they will temporarily divert their flights to the Cape of Good Hope route.

In this regard, he pointed out that 55 ships were diverted to transit via the Cape of Good Hope route during the period from November 19 to Sunday, which is a small percentage compared to the crossing of 2,128 ships during that period.