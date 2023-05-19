Marquez, a front page comeback

In the weeks following the Portimao accident that caused a compound fracture of his right hand and the consequent operation, dark clouds had gathered over Marc Marquez. On the one hand, the controversy following the penalty assigned to him – clumsily – by the Commissioners, on the other, the slow recovery – which took four weeks – had led to the proliferation of fantasy theories about a possible withdrawal of the Spanish champion.

None of this and when Marquez returned to the track at Le Mans, he immediately showed not having lost an iota of one’s talent. Second in qualifying and fifth in the Sprint, then crashed in the race with two laps to go when he was in third position, with the other Hondas at a stellar distance from the eight-time world champion. The use of the frame produced by the Germans of Kalex for Hondaa novelty that seems to have helped the Catalan’s feeling with his bike.

“It makes a small difference, but it’s still not the solution to our problems“, explained Marquez on the sidelines of Le Mans, continuing: “The Kalex frame allows you to make a few more mistakes, while the standard one is more critical and it’s difficult to understand the front tyre. Our weak point is still braking the bike and accelerating out of corners. I don’t know if it’s a chassis or engine issue or both. I’m not the engineer.”

Agostini advises Marquez to stay in Honda

Present on the starting grid of the French Grand Prix to celebrate the 1000 Grand Prix of the World Championship, the Italian legend James Augustine spoke to the Spaniards about Brandthus describing Marquez’s situation and the possible alternatives: “Honda is the largest motorcycle manufacturer in the world. Leaving her is not easy at all, At the moment they are suffering, like Yamaha, but their time could also come. Not everyone can ride a Ducati, there are also very strong Aprilias and KTMs. Those are tough decisions to make. Even because Ducati already has many riders, who win, and it doesn’t need him. Everyone would like to have it, but if their riders win, it’s not fair to change them. Personally I think Honda and Yamaha will get closer. Marc has to be patient with Honda. She will suffer a little, but after the storm the sun always comes out… ”.