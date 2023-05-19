Government officials assess that changes are a priority in an attempt to reposition Brazil in international relations

Senate leaders reached a consensus to discuss next week, in plenary, the 6 names discussed on Thursday (May 18, 2023) at the CRE (Commission on Foreign Affairs and National Defense). chaired by Renan Calheiros (MDB-AL)the collegiate, one of the most strategic for the president’s 3rd term Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT)questioned 15 names this month.

The plenary session of the 5th (May 18) was canceled at the senator’s request, so that the commission could proceed with the questioning. The choice of Renan, endorsed as president of CRE in March of this year, makes up a series of actions by Lula that concern a “clean” in the list of diplomats and Brazilian representatives in replacement of the former president’s choices. Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

The date for the analysis to be consolidated will be announced by the beginning of next week, but the president of Casa Alta, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG)received the endorsement of colleagues for a kind of concentrated effort until the beginning of June around the sabbaths, as well as MPs (provisional measures).

The assessment of government supporters is that, with the attempt to repositioning of Brazil in relations with other countries, changes are a priority. Still in the electoral campaign, Lula used scenes of wear and tear in the country’s foreign policy and signaled that the conversion of the Brazilian international status would be one of his priorities, if he won the election.

SUPER ALLIED

With Calheiros as a first-line ally, the Planalto Palace’s mission has been facilitated. Of the 15 names discussed in the last 7 days at CRE, 9 have already passed the plenary sieve, the last step for them to actually be confirmed in the positions for which they were awaiting approval from the senators.

USA, Argentina, France, Egypt, Vatican, India and Cuba are the nations that have new confirmed authorities. Also last week, the name of the permanent delegate to the International Civil Aviation Organization, in Montreal, Canada, was ratified.

United Kingdom, Peru, Israel and Greece are the countries whose indications were discussed and confirmed in the 5th (May 18) at the most recent CRE. It is these and 2 institutional positions that will go to plenary next week. The bloc makes up the 2nd wave of authorities chosen by Lula to go abroad.

Approved at CRE on Thursday (May 18):

Antônio de Aguiar Patriota – Embassy of Brazil in the United Kingdom; Clemente de Lima Baena Soares – Embassy of Brazil in Peru; Frederico Salomão Duque Estrada Meyer – Brazilian Embassy in Israel; Paulo Roberto Caminha de Castilhos France – Brazilian Embassy in Greece; Benoni Belli – permanent representation of Brazil at the OAS (Organization of American States); Guilherme de Aguiar Patriota – permanent delegation of Brazil to the WTO (World Trade Organization) and other economic organizations.

Approved in plenary on Wednesday (17.May):