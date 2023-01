The UCAM players celebrate the goal that gave them victory against Sevilla Atlético this Sunday. / Javier Carrion / AGM

It was not another match more. The one at La Condomina against Sevilla Atlético became a tribute to José Luis Mendoza, president of the recently deceased UCAM. The best thing about the clash was the previous tribute, heartfelt, which was out of the ordinary and which marked the rest of a clash in which the Azulón team was seasoned in the first part