Of Gianfranco Beltrami

The sport-specific report, according to which a subject who is unsuitable for certain disciplines may be suitable for others, based on the risk in competition or training assessed by the specialist doctor

In order to enroll my 11-year-old daughter in a basketball course, I have to present a certificate of competitive sports fitness: what is the difference with respect to the simple sports certificate and who can I contact to obtain the required document?

He answers Gianfranco Beltramivice-president of the Italian Sports Medicine Federation (GO TO THE FORUM)

The certificate of competitive sports eligibility is mandatory by law for all registered athletes of CONI sports federations or sports promotion bodies participating in races, competitions or championships and for the boys competing in the final stages of the Youth games. There is a starting and ending age for competitive activity, which is always established by the federations and sports promotion bodies. They can carry out the visit and certify the competitive suitability only sports medicine specialists who operate in the public or private services accredited by the Regions. The visit protocol is the same throughout the national territory, with variations according to the different sports disciplines. See also A study helps to better understand why colon cancer resists treatment

Generally predicts the patient’s historythe objective examination with particular regard to the organs and systems specifically involved in the sport practiced, general examination of visual acuity and hearing functionurine test, the electrocardiogram at resta spirometry test to evaluate lung function and, for almost all sports, also a stress test with electrocardiogram monitoring. The validity of the certificate is usually annual, except for some less physically demanding sports. At the end of the visit the doctor can assess the athlete as fit, unfit, or temporarily unfitpending further investigations. The sport-specific certificate, according to which a subject who is not suitable for certain disciplines may be suitable for others, according to the specific risk in the competition or in training evaluated by the sports doctor.