AGON by AOC, one of the world’s leading brands of gaming monitors and IT accessories, announces the new model of the AGON 5 gaming monitor series. The monitor AGON AG325QZN/EU 31.5″ (80 cm) is equipped with a Fast VA panel, capable of operating with extraordinary 240Hz refresh rate. With an impressive 3000:1 contrast ratio, deep blacks, rich colors and DisplayHDR 400 certification, the AG325QZN/EU delivers stunning visuals and its fast responsiveness, with a GtG response time of up to 1ms and MPRT of 0.5ms, proves it’s built for competitive titles. With its impressive size, the AG325QZN/EU fits a wide range of use cases, from large gaming setups to couch gaming or dedicated simulator setups.

The bigger the better

While FPS esports players prefer smaller screen sizes (27″ or even 24″) to better focus on the action, esports and competitive gaming cover a whole variety of genres, so a 32″ display is more suitable. Action/RPG titles, fighting games, turn-based and real-time strategy games, or simulation games all benefit from a larger display size to better view all the details and immerse the player in the action itself .

A 31.5″ display like the AG325QZN/EU offers more screen area while maintaining the common 16:9 aspect ratio, making it easier for gamers to adjust. The AG325QZN/EU is equipped with a QHD resolution (2560×1440), which is the strong point for getting rich details and high framerates. Compared to 4K, for example, modern GPUs can hit 240fps at QHD resolution much more easily in many titles, allowing gamers to take advantage of high refresh rates from day one. Combining a high refresh rate and high resolution, the AG325QZN/EU is a future-proof gaming display capable of serving gamers for years and years.

Fast action, fast response

The AG325QZN/EU monitor uses a Fast VA panel that offers fast response times (up to 1ms GtG) and low pixel persistence (0.5ms MPRT), with several levels of overdrive to choose from, so gamers can adjust the responsiveness of the monitor to their liking to achieve a ghosting-free experience. The support Adaptive-Sync guarantees tear-free and stutter-free games on both platforms. While on a 60Hz monitor the user sees a new frame every 16ms, on a 240Hz refresh rate monitor this interval is reduced to just 4ms. Thanks to the reduced time between frames, gamers will feel more involved in the game, thus being able to react faster to the actions of opponents and ultimately win the competition.

Versatile and flexible

Outside of gaming hours, the large 31.5″ display makes the monitor a tremendous productivity asset in day-to-day tasks. The large screen area allows users to open and work on multiple windows simultaneously. Thanks to the certification VESA DisplayHDR 400, the AG325QZN/EU monitor reproduces HDR content in videos and games. Thanks to the peak brightness of 400 nits and the wide viewing angles (178/178°), the monitor is also suitable for use in brightly lit indoor environments. Also included are a 4-port USB 3.2 hub and a USB upstream port for the PC, allowing users to connect peripherals directly to the monitor, reducing clutter.

Like the other AGON 5 models, the AG325QZN/EU features a sleek, angular design with very slim bezels and a sturdy metal stand. The ergonomic support with tilt (-5/23°), height (150 mm), swivel (-20/20°) and rotation (90°) adjustment, it allows comfortable use for any user and on any occasion.

AGON AG325QZN/EU is available from March 2023 with a list price of €579.99.