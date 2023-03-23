The top three teams

In the first two GPs of the season, the podium saw the same faces between Sakhir and Gedda: while Alonso rejoiced for the third position in both cases, also achieving the result of his 100th placement among the top three in his career, the the only change occurred in the winner’s role, first obtained by Verstappen in Bahrain and later by Perez in Saudi Arabia. This, at least in the current state, has determined Red Bull as the first absolute force of this season, followed by Aston Martin, even if on equal points in the constructors’ standings with the Mercedes.

The current situation

This means that the Brackley team is officially there third force provisional of this championship, also as a result of a Ferrari so far disappointing. In addition to Charles Leclerc’s retirement in Bahrain, the two SF-23s failed to prevail over Mercedes not even on the Jeddah circuit, indicated on the eve as more favorable to the characteristics of the single-seaters from Maranello, at least for the conquest of the podium. Instead, contrary to expectations, Sainz and Leclerc finished in sixth and week position respectively.

Who will be the third?

In a still very long season, with 21 races to go (and with the next round scheduled in Australia between 31 March and 2 April), it therefore remains to be seen who between Mercedes and Ferrari can actually play the role of third force in this world. An unclear aspect, precisely because of the problems of a different nature accused by the two teams, but for a former driver like Tim Glock there will be no other teams that will fit into this specific fight: “Surprisingly, Mercedes managed to beat Ferrari – declared the German a Sky Deutschland – at the moment the Mercedes seems to be stronger in the race. Ferrari has had some problems, but I think the teams are at the same time same level. Now it depends on who performs better on certain circuits and on the conditions. This will determine who finishes third behind Red Bull Racing and Aston Martin.”

The Alonso case

Finally, Glock reserved another comment regarding the penalty first imposed and then subtracted from Fernando Alonsoconsidered an image damage for the F1: “That penalty was not justified – he added – and I think the rules need to be reviewed. F1 is simply too regulated. Action like this with Alonso only creates problems for F1.”