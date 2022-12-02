The magistrates reconstruct a meeting of n. 1 black and white with the managers of six teams and the presidents of the Lega and Figc: “On the sidelines of the conversation, Agnelli reiterates that the goal is to increase the revenues of Italian football”
A “meeting organized on a confidential basis” between Andrea Agnelli and representatives of six Serie A teams in the presence of the leaders of the Serie A League and the FIGC, which the Juventus president commented on the following day: “I hope something useful will emerge, otherwise we crash slowly.” Among the papers of the investigation by the Turin prosecutor’s office into Juventus’ accounts, this episode also appears, dating back to 23 September 2021. But the fact has no bearing on the disputed crimes. It is the prosecutors themselves who report it: “On the sidelines of the conversation – the documents read – Andrea Agnelli reiterates that the fundamental objective is to increase the revenues of Italian football”.
Participants
—
According to what has been reconstructed, the meeting was held in an estate in Fiano (Turin), inside the park of the Mandria. “They would have participated – reads the dossier – Luca Percassi, CEO of Atalanta; Enrico Preziosi, president of Genoa; Giuseppe Marotta, former CEO of the Juventus club and current CEO of Inter; Paolo Scaroni, president of the Milan board of directors; Stefano Campoccia, vice-president of Udinese, Claudio Fenucci, managing director of Bologna. Paolo Dal Pino, president of the Serie A football league, and Gabriele Gravina, president of the FIGC, also appear to have taken part in the meeting.
December 2nd – 8.36pm
© REPRODUCTION RESERVED
#Agnelli #met #presidents #crash #referring #Italian #football
Leave a Reply