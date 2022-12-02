With the Latin flavor in her veins, Cindy Prado is the example of sensuality, elegance, presence and bearing that there may be today. Of Cuban and Spanish originthis American diva born on January 20 in Miami Floridaknows how to delight with its attractiveness with the best outfits.

On this occasion, cindy meadow shared for his more than 2 million 746 thousand followers in instagram a postcard in which she appeared in hot pink lingerie with some lace, with which she reveals her delineated figure that she sculpts long hours in the gym.

Also, this girl from blonde hair and tanned skin, she enjoys every moment, which is why she doesn’t miss the opportunity to share them with her legion of admirers all over the world, who delight in the postcards she gives them to show off her charms.

This beauty delighted with her figure Instagram cindyprado

cindy meadow has modeled on magazines like FHM and Maxim who named her Hometown Hottie, as if that weren’t enough, has been part of the Telemundo network, from the age of 15 she appeared in catalogs and has walked hundreds of catwalks. But he is like an ‘influencer’ whose facet is the one that works best for him.