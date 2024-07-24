AggrievedYes, aggrieved, some for one thing, others for another, but in the end Aggrieved.

The thing is that it is not time to experience those feelings of grievanceand even less allow them to be employees And till expandedfor other purposes.

No, it is time to recognize that we are absolute owners of our feelingsof our think and therefore responsible of our do.

To recognize that no one can write in the book of our life, unless we allow them to.

Ignoring them, turning a deaf ear, pushing them aside, is the least that those who assume the responsibility deserve. miserable task of dividing usof sow hatred or of to insult to those who dare to think differently. It is our right to reject such behavior.

And beyond our right, it is the obligation not to follow that perverse role that only weakens us as Mexicans and as a country.

Let us be firm in this rejection, a rejection that most of our fellow countrymen undoubtedly experience, but that, also without a doubt, we believe is not worth expressing, even if deep down we consider it a grievance at free will.

We cannot afford to forget that when the value of the unit has been absent of the national spirit, We have been trampled, attacked, abusedwe have even lost territory and national sovereignty.

To play along with those who seek to impose their ideology through polarization is to forget that the supreme interest of each compatriot is Mexico, this Mexico that bases its social wealth precisely on ideological plurality, a plurality that we could never allow to be annihilated, subdued, or defeated.

In this process of change of government, we are all together for Mexico, for that wonderful, respectful and tolerant Mexico.

That free and plural Mexico. That democratic and fair Mexico.

Let us be cold and reasonable, let it not be the grievance that guides us, let it be the responsibility and the love for our descendants that marks the path and therefore our reasonable decision.

May the good faith of the majority not be eclipsed by the minority.

For a dignified and united Mexico.

Thank you.

Los Mochis, Sinaloa. July 24, 2024.

