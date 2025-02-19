Madrid becomes the world capital of fashion this week. Before the celebration of the Mercedes Benz Fashion Week Madrid catwalk, as of Thursday, February 20, the city hosts numerous events related to the sector. Among them, the parade … from Duyos in the suit museumto present your new Tecno collection. Inspired by technology, the designer throws a look at the past and the future, molded with artisan materials, but with future appearance. Irisas, metallic and jeans combined with rhinestones, patent leather, the maxi paillettes, the wool or the kiddasia creating contrasts, have been protagonists of the garments that have worn models of all ages. Duyos has joined L’Oréal Paris To give visibility and empower women, fighting ageism and defending a diverse and ageless beauty. Paola Dominguín It has been one of the models that has risen to the catwalk, at 64.

We chat with her a few minutes before presenting the new collection of Duyos, along with other models of all ages such as Cristina Piaget, Laura Sánchez, María Reyes or Madelaine Hjört.

Paola Dominguín in the Duyos parade at the Museum of the Costume, presenting his Tecno collection, with the collaboration of L’Oréal Paris.



– How do you feel minutes before going up to the catwalk?

Delighted, the truth. I have made some parade last year, two years ago I was also on the girlfriend catwalk, the Bridal Fashion Week, but it is true that it is weird, and I like it, I do not forget the catwalks yet despite my 64 years.

– It is increasingly common to see mature women parading or starring advertising campaigns, what do you think?

Since the Cana has become fashionable, we have accepted older women more. And I will tell you one thing, 60 -year -old women are great, I feel very good. The truth is, I don’t know what age we are older now, nothing weighs at me.

– ‘Beauty has no age’ is the message that Duyos and L’Oréal Paris want to convey with this parade, do you agree with this statement?

Beauty is not age, of course. Beauty comes from inside, from the heart, from the head …. age is linked to time, and that is something surreal, like Dalí, it drains, it can become eternal. It’s like you lace, you take it, as you feel.

– Why is it important that in fashion and beauty they are chosen to older women as referents?

We are all consumers, you cannot forget a sector that is very faithful. ‘Older’ people are much more faithful than young people who are less constant. It is a success.

– Are people who are in the media focus on aging more?

Yes, I think so, I see it especially in Hollywood actresses. None of them like elderly, they are all operated, and I am very sorry because there are women who are great and I would have liked to see them old naturally. There are two women that I love, Ángela Molina, who remains with her face, her gray hair, without having touched, and Geraldine Chaplin. They are two women who are wonderful to see them how they have aged. The wrinkle is part of life. It is not wanting to become older, it is always wanting to be young, that is the error, because that is impossible. We all get all, even if you operate, you get older and I think they show them more, because, they have a great face, but you do not recognize them.

– Women are less invisible from 50 onwards also in fashion, beauty, television …

I think it’s changing, yes. Before we lived in a more macho society, in which man made decisions. Now the woman is more involved in everything and is more accepted. Before at 50 or 60 they no longer told you, and the reality is that the woman at that age has freed themselves from many things, and is better than ever, at the energy level, at the level of desire, we really want to eat the world.

– For many years, a man with gray was attractive but a woman with gray hair was older and somewhat unthinkable on a red carpet or on a catwalk.

So it was for years, but more and more we do not want to hide them. I left them for a long time, and they seem great. Also now the woman takes care of the skin, before the wrinkles were harder, now you take care of yourself, and you can keep your wrinkle fresh, fed, and that I think has a good market.

Models of all ages in the Duyos parade. The Beauty Look was created by the makeup artist and hairdresser Yos Baute for L’Oréal Paris.



– How do you prepare for the parade?

I have no protocol, I let myself take, I come to enjoy, to have fun, to meet again with companions, with Juan Duyos … In my day to day I like to take care of myself with sport and eating well. It is essential for everyone and for all women, at any age, you have to feed well and have an agile body, you have to do it for you.

– And how do you take care of her?

I take care of it daily, and then, I put vitamins, like three times a year, I am not very strict, but I have very dry skin and the vitamins are going very well, they provide a lot of light.