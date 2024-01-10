The Amazon offers today allow us to buy one ASUS ROG Strix LC II 360 All-in-one AIO Liquid CPU Cooler. The reported discount is 39% compared to the median price. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.
The median price indicated by Amazon is €279.70. The current price is the lowest ever and is the first real discount offered for the version sold and shipped by Amazon.
ASUS ROG Strix LC II 360
ASUS ROG Strix LC II 360 All-in-one AIO Liquid CPU Cooler features a 7th generation Asetek pump with an operating range as low as 840 rpm. The radiator fans are designed by ROG. Supports CPU socket:
- AMD: AM4, TR4
- Intel: LGA 1700, 1200, 115x, 1366, 2011, 2011-3, 2066
The noise level is 37.6 dB. The dimensions are 45.7L x 22.9L x 14H cm.
