“We really pushed the work forward to over a year ” he explained, “I remember working on a ski chase scene with guns,” the technical director said in the message.

It’s about Obbe Vermeij , technical director who was part of Rockstar Games in the past and who worked on Agent, before it was canceled by the team. In a recent post on his blog, which recounts his experience at Rockstar North from 1995 to 2009, Vermeij explained some of the events that led to the closure of the project.

Agent remains, even today, a big question mark: it could have been a very interesting game but the project is now completely gone, with some new backstory which emerged from a ex-Rockstar Games who spoke about the title in a recent interview.

With GTA 5 looming, there was no room for Agent

One of the leaked images of Agent

Then he explained some aspects that led to the complete block: “The game He wasn’t progressing well as we hoped. It was inevitable that, eventually, the entire company would have to work on the new Grand Theft Auto. We tried to scale the game in order to try to complete at least the central part before the inevitable call from New York came”, said the developer.

“We cut an entire level (I think it was Cairo) and maybe even the space station. It became clear that Agent would be too much of a distraction for us and we abandoned it. I think it was passed to another team within Rockstar but then it was never completed,” he reported.

This was the period in which work on Grand Theft Auto V was entering full swing, and a large part of the Rockstar North team was employed on this, after having worked on the DLC for Grand Theft Auto IV. This left no room for an alternative project like Agent and the game was blocked.

Announced way back in 2009, Agent was supposed to be an action with stealth elements based on a super spy in action, expected as exclusive to PS3. Despite the past years and the very less than positive prospects, Agent has in fact never been officially canceled by Rockstar, therefore it continues to live in the rumor mill, with many fans still hoping for a possible return.