Petro turns around total peace with the dismissal of the Peace Commissioner

Iván Danilo Rueda Rodríguez, High Commissioner for Peace, in his apartment in Bogotá, Colombia, on January 7, 2023. Chelo Camacho

Gustavo Petro wants to give new impetus to the Government, which seems stagnant, and has begun the political project of total peace. The president has dismissed the former Peace Commissioner, Danilo Rueda, who has not managed to successfully implement the peace agreement in 2016 nor has he made significant progress in negotiations with the FARC dissidents. His place will be taken from now on by Otty Patiño, the chief negotiator with the ELN, an old M-19 militant who has Petro’s absolute confidence.

In its day, Rueda also had it, which seemed omnipresent this year. She managed six simultaneous negotiations with armed groups and compliance with the Havana agreements. His critics argued that too much responsibility fell on her shoulders and that she often fell into improvisation. Nor are the talks going smoothly with the ELN, which 13 months after she sat at the table refuses to stop kidnapping. All this put at risk what Petro has called total peace, the maximalist idea of ​​disarming or negotiating with the armed groups scattered throughout the country.

Its possible failure upsets the president, who in recent weeks has asked his ministers to redouble their efforts to implement the changes he has in mind. “The processes towards peace in the country will be directed by Otty Patiño, I thank Danilo for all his immense efforts,” was the brief message that Petro posted on social networks to announce his decision.

Senator Iván Cepeda, also in charge of peace matters, explains by phone that Rueda has faced very big challenges, especially the dialogue with the FARC structures that departed from the peace agreement, but that he has made some progress. that have served to launch the project: “He has done work in which concrete progress has been made in a very difficult situation.” At the same time, he welcomes Patiño’s arrival to office: “he has dedicated his life to the construction of peace. “I am pleased that he is in charge of this new responsibility.”

The representative of the Green Alliance party, Catherine Juvinao, a few days ago gave Rueda a political control debate in Congress. “He has proven to be an extremely inefficient official. All the indicators that should be improving due to his management are getting worse. Especially those related to the conflict, kidnappings, extortions… But in addition to that, he is an incredibly arrogant and stubborn man,” Juvinao told this newspaper.