To be precise, the servers will be online starting from from 19:00 Italian time on Friday 12 July and will close on Sunday 14 July at 08:59. Access to the tests will be open to all those who have pre-ordered or will pre-order in time the Premium Edition of the game. This version costs 49.99 euros (compared to 29.99 euros for the standard version) and includes one week’s early access to the game (so on August 28), and the “New Deity: Freyr” and “Legacy – Portraits of the Gods” packs, as well as Expansion 1 and 2 which will arrive after launch with content themed with new pantheons of deities.

Age of Mythology: Retold will arrive next September, but it will be possible to try it in advance in a few days. Through the Age of Empires website, a closed beta which will take place this weekend.

What does the closed beta include?

According to the information shared, those who will participate in the closed beta of Age of Mythology: Retold will have access to the Tutorial to learn the basics of the title or refresh your memory in case you have already played it in the past.

A fight in Age of Mythology: Retold

Once done you can test your skills in the mode Skirmish or multiplayer matches (in this case limited to 8 players), which will take place in a rotation of standard maps. In addition, it will be possible to try three of the four pantheons that will be available at launch, namely those of Greek, Norse and Egyptian deities. For more information, please refer to the official website, at this address.

We remind you that the launch of Age of Mythology: Retold is set for September 4th on PC and Xbox Series X|S. The title will also be available on PC and Xbox Game Pass on the same day.