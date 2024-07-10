It’s the home stretch! This Wednesday, the Netherlands will face England in the semi-final of Euro 2024. Two pillars of the central defence will face each other in their respective matches: John Stones and Virgil van Dijk. What is their respective salary?
It’s been eight years since John Stones arrived at Manchester City. Upon his arrival in 2016, the Barnsley native quickly won the favour of a certain Pep Guardiola. The Spaniard immediately took the Englishman under his wing to turn him into one of his strong men and a versatile player. Over the years, the former Everton player has evolved as a centre-back, right-back and even a number 6. With the Three Lions, John Stones remains undisputed from the centre back.
On the other hand, the Dutchman’s transfer to Liverpool for 85 million euros was discussed, but Virgil van Dijk made everyone agree. For several seasons, the Batavian was one of the best defenders in the world. He was even voted European player of the year in 2019, after his Champions League crown. Today, the Dutch captain is no longer unanimous. During Euro 2024, he was the target of criticism, especially after his performance against Austria (2-3).
Now these two Premier League defenders will go head to head in the Euro 2024 semi-final to try and secure a place in the Euros and face Spain in the final next Sunday.
|
Player
|
Club
|
Salary
|
John Stones
|
Manchester City
|
€15.31M
|
Virgil Van Dijk
|
Liverpool
|
€13.47M
Fountain: Capology
