With the aim of promoting sales of electric vehicles and offering customers an attractive purchase option adapted to their needs, Cupra launches the flexible purchase modality “E-FLEX”

The New Cupra offer It aims to add more conductors to electric mobility. Thanks to the new modality of Flexible purchase “e-flex”customers can access 100% electric models CUPRA BORN and Tavascan with very competitive monthly installments and immediate delivery.

Cupra Born E-Boost from € 350/month

The Born, the sports and electrical compact of the brand, is Available in its 231 hp e-boost version (170 kW) with an autonomy of up to 428 km and the Advanced Plus serial equipment. This includes a 12.9-inch screen with an adaptive control system, adaptive cruise control, rear viewing chamber, and security assistants such as Front Assist and Lane Assist.

With the ‘e-flex’ financing, this model is offered for 350 euros/month (with an entrance of 4,500 euros, 60 months of financing and 10,000 km per year). It is also available in lava blue for 354 euros/month with the same conditions.

Cupra Tavascan: with 569 km of autonomy, for € 390/month

The new Tavascan Endurance First Edition (Includes smart parking system, Bi LED headlights, three -free climateizer and hands -free access with illuminated shooters) is offered with a monthly fee of 390 euros. With 286 hp (210 kW) power and up to 569 km of autonomy, this Coupé SUV arrives in Atacama Desert with 19 -inch vulcan silver tires, and a high equipment.

Advantages also for load

Cupra not only facilitates the purchase of its electric models, but also its Load at home. Thanks to your according to Iberdrola and Wallboxcustomers can access the installation of loaders with special conditions.

In addition, the Born and Tavascan models incorporate bidirectional load technology (IDBI) and Plug & Charge Systemwhich allows a load without physical cardsonly with the connection of the vehicle to the loading point. They also have the Charging MAP coupra, which helps plan routes with real -time load stations.