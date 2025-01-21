The plans of Saudi group Alfanar to build a wind farm between the municipalities of Alcalà de Xivert and Les Coves de Vinromà In the province of Castellón they have collided with one of the inhabitants of that area. The Generalitat Valenciana has formulated aunfavorable Environmental Impact Statement (DIA) of their project considering that it affects the nesting area of ​​the Montagu’s harrier.

It is not the first time that this raptor, included in the catalog of endangered and vulnerable species in the Valencian Community, becomes a species of David capable of stopping a modern Goliath. In fact, not far from where the wind farm has been discarded, the courts even forced the construction of the wind farm to stop. Castellon airport during the months of reproduction of this bird, despite the fact that the aerodrome was promoted by the autonomous Administration itself.

The General Directorate of Urban Planning, Landscape and Environmental Assessment of the Department of Environment, Infrastructure and Territory of the Generalitat Valenciana justifies its decision against the installation of windmills because it may have “significant” effects on a bird nesting area. threatened.

Specifically, the Declaration states that “a nesting area of Bonelli’s eagle (Aquila fasciata) 1.5 km from the first planned section of the access road and a nesting area of Montagu’s harrier (Circus pygargus) coinciding with the area of ​​implementation of the wind turbines located to the north of the park.”

According to reports from the Ministry, “the Montagu’s harrier nesting area around the wind turbines houses a nesting population with continuous activity from 2006 to the present, and highlights the close proximity of the planned wind turbines to the nests recorded in recent years. three years.”

The promoter’s plans

The unfavorable DIA means rejecting the wind farm named Caseta del Pintor by Alfanar, which anticipated a power of 36 MW. As published elEconomista.es, Their plans included building 6 wind turbines of 6 MW each distributed between the two municipalities, with a total power of 36 MW and an economic budget of 27.28 million euros.

In addition, the Spanish subsidiary of the Saudi group was processing another project, called Montaña de Muros, which contemplates 50 MW of power and its mills are located entirely in the municipality of Alcalà de Xivert.

The decision has been applauded by the organization SEO/BirdLife, which uses it as an example of a campaign it has launched with Spanish artists to raise awareness about the impact of wind and solar plants on birdlife.