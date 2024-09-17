Agatha everywhere Coming in the fall of 2024, the Marvel Studios series will be available on the Disney Plus platform. Below are the details of the brand new series that has been announced since 2021.

On Wednesday, September 18, just before the arrival of autumn, a new episode of the Agatha series will premiere, after which we can expect a new chapter weekly. Below are details of the highly anticipated title.

Agatha everywhere will be released at 6 pm PT. Now, we will be able to reconnect with Agatha Harkness from WandaVision. Let’s remember that the series has high expectations, since, to begin with, it has been in production for three years.

Remembering: The witch was trapped in Westview, New Jersey, following the confrontation with WandaVision, Now, the supernatural world, outside of conventional rules, will be the space in which our beloved protagonist will face the tests of the Witch’s Path. She will have the help of a teenager, because she has no powers. It will be an unusual story! How will she survive?

Expect an interesting coven, as Agatha will make use of whatever is at hand, and make the most of it. The trailers allow us to see that the installment will be full of action and comedy, just what we need!

Are you ready to start Agatha’s story?

How many chapters will Agatha have everywhere?

Agatha everywhere will have nine episodes at launch. Below is the release schedule:

September 18th is released in episode number one and two.

Chapter three airs on September 25.

Episode four will be released on October 2.

Chapter five is released on October 9th.

Episode six will be released on October 16.

Chapter seven is released on October 23.

Episode eight and nine air on October 30th.

Are you ready for the new installment that comes with all the witchy and ghostly vibes?

