Juan Fernando Quintero He is going through a great moment in Racing de Argentina and arrives as a key man to the Colombian National Team for the friendly matches against Spain and Romania on the Fifa date.

The midfielder arrived at the training camp excited and eager to have a great presentation. Plus, he thinks big.

“We have a good presence in the national team and we are eager to make history against a great team. It is a nice opportunity for everyone,” Juanfer told EFE.

Already in full concentration in London, Quintero began his preparation under the technical command of Nestor Lorenzo with the idea of ​​having playing minutes in these commitments.

“Spain is a team with a lot of hierarchy, with a lot of history and we have this opportunity now. I think we are doing well, beating great teams and we want to show it against Spain too,” added the Racing player.

“I think it will be a nice game. We are going to face a great team. It is the history (of Spain), football, its culture, its hegemony of the game. We have a great opportunity to measure ourselves. Even though they are making changes, they have a lot of hierarchy.”

Regarding how these friendlies will be used, first against Spain in London and then against Romania in Madrid (March 26), to prepare for the Copa América in the United States, Quintero preferred to be cautious. “We are going step by step, the Copa América will arrive. “We all have to have the mentality to win and compete.”

Quintero has just scored a great goal from a free kick with Racing in Argentine soccer and arrives at the National Team in top form to fight for ownership, in a call that has several talented midfield players such as James Rodríguez, Yaser Asprilla and Jorge Carrascal.

