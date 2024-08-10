Agatha All Along got a new trailer at D23after the teaser from a few weeks ago: a video that reiterates the assumptions of the Marvel television series, which will make its debut on the Disney+ streaming platform on September 18 with the first two episodes.

The protagonist of the show is Agatha Harkness, who we find again after the events of WandaVisionstripped of her witch powers and desperately seeking a way to regain them: a path that, it seems, requires the presence of other creatures like her.

Agatha All Along is certainly a bizarre project, considering that it is based on a third or fourth tier character within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, an old witch who at most serves as a supporting character in the Scarlet Witch stories.

Announced in 2021, it was probably put into production on the wave of initial enthusiasm surrounding Marvel Studios’ original productions for the Disney+ platform, which then however have undergone a clear downsizing in light of the fatigue shown by the public.