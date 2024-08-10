During the D23 Entertainment Showcase, Disney gave fans an exclusive first look at the trailer for Snow Whitethe new live-action reimagining of the 1937 classic. Unlike other recent films that have avoided showing their musical nature in trailers, Snow White fully embraced its musical heritage, celebrating the melodies that have enchanted generations.

In the trailer, Snow Whiteplayed by the talented Rachel Zegler, whistles as she works, a direct callback to the iconic scene from the original film. Fans were able to reunite with the beloved characters as Grumpy, Cub, Aeolus, I’m happy, Bashful, I nap And Doctorready to experience new adventures with the most beloved princess ever.

Snow White is a return to the roots for the production company, bringing to the big screen a story that marked the beginning of a golden age for animation. This live-action adaptation, directed by Marc Webb and produced by Marc Platt And Jared LeBoffpromises to be a real musical adventure, enriched by original songs created by Benj Pasek And Justin Paulalready known for their successes in musicals such as La La Land And The Greatest Showman.

The film, to be released on March 21, 2025is preparing to to revive the enchantment of timeless history, introducing the magic of Snow White to a new generation of viewers, while maintaining the essence of the classic that has won the hearts of millions around the world.