Exclusive survey by Poder360 shows that the country recorded a 67% increase compared to the same period last year

Brazil recorded 35 incidents of burnt-out buses in 2023 alone. The number is updated from January to the last Monday (May 8). It was a 67% increase compared to the same period in 2022, which totaled 21 episodes.

The data were obtained exclusively by the Drivenewsletter of Power360 and were compiled by NTU (National Association of Urban Transport Companies). Here’s the full (575 KB).

Natal, capital of Rio Grande do Norte, leads the ranking, with 8 burnt buses. The state was targeted of violent attacks in March after the transfer of prisoners. Next, at the top of the list, are the cities of Duque de Caxias (RJ), with 5 cases, and Vitória (ES), with 4.

In the compilation, there is data available since 2004. Since then, 2,736 buses have been set on fire.

The year with the most occurrences was 2014, with 657 public transport vehicles burned. The rise occurred during demonstrations against the government Dilma Rousseff (PT) and the World Cup, then hosted in Brazil.

At the ranking, from 2004 until today, the Southeast region leads, accounting for 71% of the episodes. The State of São Paulo is ahead, with 771 registered events. Rio de Janeiro is in 2nd place (625), followed by Minas Gerais (442).

However, when compared by municipalities, the capital of Rio de Janeiro stands out as the city with the most records of burned buses (484) since 2004, surpassing even the capital of São Paulo (474).

The state with the fewest records was Amapá, with only 1 bus set on fire since the beginning of the count. Rondônia (2) and Mato Grosso do Sul (3) also had low rates.