The police are preparing for further Corona “walks”. (Symbolic picture) © Julian Stratenschulte / dpa

The police expect more “walks” in the city center. But what kind of person is that who takes to the streets against the Corona measures?

Fulda – “We collect information intensively and prepare ourselves in order to be able to carry out emergency measures adapted to the situation if necessary and to be able to react to possible developments,” says police spokesman Dominik Möller. “The approach to strength is based on the experiences of past operations.” Opponents of the Corona rules had already passed through the Fulda city center on New Year’s Day. A week later, the walk in Fulda escalated – there was an attack on a police officer. What kind of people actually take part in the “walks” is revealed by fuldaerzeitung.de *.

Hessen* Interior Minister Peter Beuth (CDU) becomes clearer: “All police officers are urged to be more sensitive. In addition, the police will increase their presence according to the situation. ”Should a“ walk ”meet the criteria of a meeting,“ the local police will enforce the imposed conditions, orders, resolutions, exclusions or prohibitions within the framework of what is legally permissible ”, explains the Minister of the Interior. *fuldaerzeitung.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.