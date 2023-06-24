In recent days, there has been a lot of talk in France about the future of Achraf Hakimi, who could also leave Paris Saint-Germain this summer. Inter fans are dreaming of a sensational return to Milan, but the Moroccan’s head seems to be directed above all to a new chapter with the Real Madrid shirt. At least, this is what his agent, Alejandro Camaño, reported during an interview with AS. Here are his words:

It has been published in France that Achraf wants to leave…

—

Achraf wants to be happy in a sporting project with a future, he is 24 years old and went to PSG with great enthusiasm, there were other teams behind him and we bet on PSG. The project was to achieve important goals in the Champions League, they have not been achieved and the project is destabilizing. The sporting director, Luis Campos, has all my esteem and all my trust for the next project, we believe they will rebuild it and from there we will see what the future of Achraf will be. He has a three-year contract and we want him to be serene. What could happen? I don’t know, at some point we will have to sit down with PSG and reconsider the situation, but we are seeing what the club does… who don’t have a manager at the moment. It’s not the climate to be calm. When PSG have a coach and communicate what the project is, we’ll see. It is one of the best clubs in the world. Let’s wait for it to stabilize and see.