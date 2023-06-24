Martin, comeback and 5th place in Assen

“Pole position is possible“. Jorge’s hopes Martin on Friday in Assen they couldn’t have been further from what would have happened the following day: the Spaniard actually crashed in qualifying and forced himself to make a double comeback from tenth place. The first, in the Sprint, ended with a good fifth place, which could have been something better if the front hadn’t abandoned him.

The rider of the Prima Pramac Racing team asked for a great effort from the tires, giving it all in the first part of the race, when even hooking up with Fabio seemed possible Quartararo. Then the pressure problems at the front forced the Spaniard first to lose the duel with Aleix Espargaró and then to give up on a back-up position. The fifth final position, also considering the “gift” of Brad Binder (penalized by three seconds for going on the “green” on the last lap), was welcomed by the dominator of the Sachsenring.

Martin’s words

“I couldn’t do more. I got a good start, but went wide in the first corner and was 13th. In the first two laps I was good and I was fifth. I joined the group with Bagnaia and Quartararo, but as soon as I get there it is increased front pressure. From then on I had a very bad feeling. I hope to find something, given how Bezzecchi and ‘Pecco’ are doing“, said the Spaniard to compatriots of Brand. “If I had tried to go a little faster, I probably would have gone down. At the beginning of the Sprint I was very comfortable, but really when I caught up with Quartararo the bike started to go badly. Tomorrow we will lower the pressure, I hope I won’t have these problems: it will be a long and complicated race, but I will try to fight for the podium“.

Zarco’s words

“I was ready to fight at the start of the race, and it was clear that I wanted to stay with those in front, but the choice of the medium front was made because I didn’t have a good feeling with the hard Friday afternoon“, this is the comment to Sky Sports MotoGP by teammate Johann Zarco, who finished only 13th. “We lost a lot of time due to some problems, again on Friday, and this didn’t allow me to choose the right tires to be able to beat today in the Sprint. In any case I have seen many good things and I hope to have another opportunity tomorrow to fight“.