Embarrassment in the live broadcast of yesterday 8 December of Afternoon 5 when a connection was established with a family from Palermo.

Barbara D’Urso during its broadcasts. she had several times to manage moments of embarrassment live. The latest occurred yesterday December 8th when in the space of Afternoon 5 dedicated to softer themes, a nice little curtain happened.

The presenter connected with a family of Palermo where Ilenia gave birth in the car while she was driving the other 3 children to school.

Source: Mediaset

The nice and smiling Ilenia The 25-year-old was therefore presented as an example of courage given that she managed to get by on her own in such a delicate moment. In connection with the studio there was also one of her sons, Giuseppe, who immediately went into a rage as soon as the live broadcast started.

At one point, the child went on a rampage probably after receiving a pinch from his father to invite him to keep him calm.

Giuseppe started screaming and crying like hell. Barbara D’Urso witnessed the scene and first of all she pretended not to notice, then with her usual sweetness she tried to calm the child by saying: “Honey, who pinched you?”.

When Giuseppe didn’t want to listen to reason and continued his complaint, in the end even Barbara couldn’t take it anymore and said; “He has a temper, however, Giuseppe, eh!”.

Middle finger towards the presenter

It wasn’t any better before either. At the beginning of the live broadcast, the young man was on the sofa with his stomach uncovered. When Barbara asked him who he was and her parents invited him to say hello, she kindly replied with a big middle finger. Luckily the presenter did not notice anything or she pretended not to see by launching the service.

In the end, amidst the great embarrassment of even the poor connected parents unable to handle the child’s anger, the service came to an end.