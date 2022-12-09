PlayStation has opened the page Steam from Returnalin which he unveiled i system requirements of the PC version of the game, quite affordable to be honest, apart from some items such as RAM. Let’s see them:

Minimum requirements

Operating system : Windows 10 64-bit (version 1903)

: Windows 10 64-bit (version 1903) Processor : Intel Core i5-6400 (4 cores 2.7GHz) AMD Ryzen 5 1500X (4 cores 3.5GHz)

: Intel Core i5-6400 (4 cores 2.7GHz) AMD Ryzen 5 1500X (4 cores 3.5GHz) Memory : 16GB of RAM

: 16GB of RAM Video Card : NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 (6GB) AMD Radeon RX 580 (8GB)

: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 (6GB) AMD Radeon RX 580 (8GB) Memory : 60 GB of available space

: 60 GB of available space Additional Notes: An SSD is recommended

Recommended requirements

Operating system : Windows 10 64-bit (version 1903)

: Windows 10 64-bit (version 1903) Processor : Intel i7-8700 (6 cores 3.7 GHz) AMD Ryzen 7 2700X (8 cores 3.7 GHz)

: Intel i7-8700 (6 cores 3.7 GHz) AMD Ryzen 7 2700X (8 cores 3.7 GHz) Memory : 32GB of RAM

: 32GB of RAM Video Card : NVIDIA RTX 2070 SUPER (8GB) AMD RX 6700 XT (12GB)

: NVIDIA RTX 2070 SUPER (8GB) AMD RX 6700 XT (12GB) Memory : 60 GB of available space

: 60 GB of available space Additional Notes: An SSD is recommended

Returnal is the first game released only on PS5 to arrive also on PC, as well as the first PlayStation game to be released on the platform in 2023. Announced during The Game Awards 2022, it had long been rumored as safe for the platform.