During the offseason, the players train largely on their own, but there are strict regulations for team training. From April 1st, teams that have hired a new head coach should begin their first workout programs. All others should only start from April 15th. These workouts are completely voluntary for the players. Contact training (e.g. tackling) is completely prohibited. In addition, “the intensity and pace of exercises should be at a level conducive to learning, with player safety as the top priority,” as the NFL stipulates. During the offseason there are a total of three phases in which the intensity can be increased. These first workouts belong to phase one, in which only strength and endurance can be trained.