The Algarve, the mild climate, the sunset and… the Superbike. It seems like the ideal mix for a romantic weekend, but also full of adrenaline, and it is precisely for this reason that the Portimao round will give the series derivatives a show never seen before! For the first time, in fact, the races will be held at 7pm local time (8pm Italian time), when the sun will begin to set and will offer particular colors and atmospheres on one of the most spectacular tracks on the calendar.

If in the traditional format the races end in the early afternoon, on the Portimao weekend it will only be the beginning of a great show. The change in format is part of the “Summer Fest”, an event that will go far beyond simple action on the track. In fact, it will be a big party that will include many activities that will involve fans, including “Food Court” areas, musical concerts, but also autograph sessions and tours of the track.

The Portimao round includes the presence of all the classes of the championship: Superbike, Supersport, Supersport 300 and Women's World Championship. All four categories will see their agenda distributed throughout the day in a completely different way than usual, but there will undoubtedly be an unprecedented show.

Alvaro Bautista, Aruba.it Racing Ducati, Michael van der Mark, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team, Iker Lecuona, Team HRC Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Here is the provisional track program for the Portimao round:

Friday

12:00 WorldWCR – FP

12.40pm WorldSSP300 – FP

1.20pm WorldSSP – FP

3.15pm WorldSBK – FP1

4.25pm ​​WorldWCR – Superpole

5.10pm WorldSSP300 – Superpole

5.55pm WorldSSP – Superpole

7.00pm WorldSBK – FP2

Saturday

12:00 WorldWCR – WUP1

12.20pm WorldSSP300 – WUP1

12.40pm WorldSSP – WUP1

1.10pm WorldSBK – FP3

2.45pm WorldWCR – Race 1

3.45pm WorldSBK – Superpole

4.30pm WorldSSP300 – Race 1

5.30pm WorldSSP – Race 1

7.00pm WorldSBK – Race 1

Sunday

12:00 WorldWCR – WUP 2

12.20pm WorldSSP300 – WUP 2

12.40pm WorldSSP – WUP 2

1pm WorldSBK – WUP

2.45pm WorldWCR – Race 2

3.45pm WorldSBK – Superpole Race

4.30pm WorldSSP300 – Race 2

5.30pm WorldSSP – Race 2

7.00pm WorldSBK – Race 2