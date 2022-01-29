Home page world

A fatal accident occurred while filming the low-budget western Rust starring Alec Baldwin. © Charlie Neibergall/AP/dpa

After the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the low-budget western “Rust” starring Hollywood star Alec Baldwin, her family are taking further steps to file a lawsuit.

SANTA FE – Three months after Halyna Hutchins died while shooting a film with Hollywood star Alec Baldwin, the cinematographer’s relatives have taken further steps towards a possible lawsuit.

According to the Santa Fe, New Mexico court, the family has hired an attorney for further investigation and in case of a wrongful death trial. Such a lawsuit can be filed up to three years after a death.

In the incident during the shooting of the low-budget western “Rust” on a film ranch in Santa Fe on October 21, chief camerawoman Hutchins (42) was fatally injured and director Joel Souza was hit in the shoulder. Alec Baldwin, who serves as lead actor and producer on the film, had used the gun in rehearsal for one scene. Investigations revealed that the Colt had a real bullet in it. Police investigations are continuing. Hutchins is survived by a husband and a young son. dpa