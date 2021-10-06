fromJosef Forster conclude

In the exploratory talks, the Greens and FDP praised the “constructive” atmosphere. In the ARD interview, political scientist Thorsten Faas sees the coalition talks under a good star.

Berlin / Munich – Who will rule in Germany in the future? The most important political decision of the next few years will be made these days. There will probably not be a Jamaica coalition, as CSU chief Markus Söder and Alexander Dobrindt first announced, before Olaf Scholz appeared before the press together with the SPD party leadership. “The citizens have given us an order,” noted the candidate for chancellor, referring to the current positive poll numbers of his party. “Tomorrow we will start,” remarked the possible next German Chancellor. The political scientist Thorsten Faas explained in the ARDWhy the talks between the SPD, the Greens and the FDP promise success.

Jamaica coalition probably failed – when will the traffic light come?

With regard to the decision of the Greens, SPD and FDP to go into coalition negotiations together, Thorsten Faas expects an agreement between the parties. “It would have to crunch a lot for it to actually stop again. The question then arose as to who would be the one who would make it burst – how could the party actually justify that? ”The party that might leave the negotiations would have to pay a“ high price ”, Faas told the ARD. So can voters look forward to a quick government formation? According to political scientist Faas, the differences between the parties should also be taken into account.

Negotiations on traffic lights begin tomorrow – the Greens and FDP brake

Even if the SPD, Greens and FDP raved about constructive preliminary talks, a traffic light coalition is not set in stone. Green co-chairman Robert Habeck emphasized, for example, that a final decision on the future government alliance has not yet been made. “That means that the biscuit is far from eaten”, because there are also “considerable vacancies” and differences for the “traffic light”.

Before that, SPD Chancellor candidate Olaf Scholz thanked the FDP and the Greens for the “professional manner” with which the exploratory talks were conducted. FDP leader Christian Lindner also said that a traffic light alliance could stand for a “progress-friendly center” in Germany. In terms of content, however, there are considerable differences between the FDP and the potential partners Greens and SPD. The FDP will only join a government that “creates a real impetus for a departure,” said Lindner. For the FDP, a Jamaica coalition with the Union and the Greens remains a “viable option”.

The negotiating teams meet from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. to discuss a common government. Then you decide whether there will be further discussions. If the negotiations should break down, political scientist Thorsten Faas sees considerable damage to the image of the parties. The SPD, the Greens and the FDP would have to reckon with a “loss of credibility and the questioning of this very constructive atmosphere, which everyone is now emphasizing”. According to Faas, neither party could be interested in a 2017 déjà vu. At that time, the FDP terminated the negotiations.