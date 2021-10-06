Genoa. Public transport and waste collection at risk of disruptions from 15 October, with bus rides that could jump, and dumpsters that could stay full longer than they should, if the number of employees without a green certificate turns out to be substantial.

To raise the alarm on the possible negative repercussions of the Green pass effect – which from 15 October will be mandatory to access the workplace -, are the trade unions of Amt and Amiu, the two companies controlled by the Municipality that provide essential public services. Precisely for this reason, also “to avoid possible inconvenience to citizens”, the unions insist on asking that companies bear the costs of tampons for those employees who, not being vaccinated, will have to take the tests to obtain the Green pass. And in support of this request they recall the rules (legislative decree 81/2008), according to which the measures for safety and health at work “must in no case entail financial burdens for workers”.

Data on the number of vaccinated employees are obviously not available, for reasons of privacy protection, but “even if the unvaccinated drivers were 5-10% of the total, the effects on the service would be felt”, observes Edgardo Fano, of Faisa Cisal. And they would translate into skipped races if these drivers did not show up, also because the president of Amt, Marco Beltrami, has already made it known that, at the moment, with the maximum service, the company would have no reserve staff for any replacements.

Filt Cgil, Fit Cisl, Uiltrasporti and Faisa Cisal have put on paper the request that the possible cost of the tampon “must be borne by the company”, in a letter already sent to Amt and the municipal mobility department, where they also underline that “possible reductions in personnel, due to the possible lack of the Green pass of some workers, cannot and must not have repercussions in terms of safety and workloads for those on duty”. And the Ugl public transport, which has already taken to the streets against the Green pass, has organized a paid assembly for Friday 15 October, with a garrison in front of the AMT management starting at 10.30, to ask “the right to work without paying tampons out of our pockets, because the government has to pay, ”says Roberto Piccardo, Ugl Fna’s RSA secretary.

The tenor of the letter sent by Fp Cgil, Fit Cisl, Uiltrasporti and Fiadel to Amiu is similar to that of the AMT trade unions. “Especially at this early stage, if the company will bear the cost of the tampons inconvenience will be avoided which could also affect citizens ”, observes Umberto Zane, of Fit Cisl. And the unions also warn Amiu that “we will not accept company requests that are outside the rules of the CCNL (national collective bargaining agreement, ed.) And of the law”, in order to address any staff shortages due to the Green pass effect.

Meanwhile, on a war footing against the Green Pass and other government decisions on public employees, the Usb raises its voice, which today, from 10 to 14, organized a garrison in front of the Prefecture, in Largo Lanfranco, in view of the general strike called by this union for 11 October.

But if the trade unions are in a state of fibrillation, there isand investee companies of the Municipality they are preparing for the new phase which will begin on October 15th. Amiu, in a service communication, informed the employees that from 15 October the checks on the Green passes can be carried out “also by sample”, by the people who will formally receive this assignment (the investigators) in the coming days, and will take place “at the access to workplaces, where possible “. An operation that promises to be rather complex, for a company that has 26 operating units in Genoa, and a work organization that includes several shifts, and even at night. On the cost of tampons, on the other hand, the company announces that it is in line with the provisions of the law, according to which the entry into force of the Green pass obligation must not entail “greater burdens on public finance”.

Similar attitude on the part of Amt: the company is preparing the protocol for the checks of the Green pass and will soon have a meeting with the unions on this. Also per Amt the controls are announced complexi, especially with regard to traveling personnel, who take up service in different locations and with different work shifts. It is evident, however, that the last word on whether Amiu and Amt may possibly pay the tampons in accordance with the Green pass will be up to the municipal administration, which is the shareholder. And the councilor Matteo Campora, who is responsible for both mobility and the environment, is not unbalanced for now: “I will have a meeting with the companies”, is his only answer.

It is further ahead, however, in the organization of controls, Aster, the maintenance company of the Municipality, to which the certifications obtained on quality and safety, impose a series of paths for these practices. “We have already identified over 20 Green pass verifiers, which are in the nomination phase: in the first few days the checks will be carried out, then randomly”, announces Giacomina Andreola, head of the prevention and protection service. Andreola explains that the obligation of the Green pass will concern employees and also external suppliers, and clarifies that all paths have been shared with the unions. “The government decree, however, leaves many question marks open: we will see what will happen after October 15,” observes Fabio Lorusso, representative of the CGIL in the Aster Covid committee. Here, too, the request was made that the company pay the tampons for the Green pass, but, at least so far, it has not been accepted: “The company pays the tampon if there is a possible risk,” explains Andreola.