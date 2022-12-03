The military spokesman issued an official statement regarding the incident, after it was reported that the perpetrator was an officer in the armed forces.

Incident details

The incident, according to the assaulted nursing staff, occurred when a person came to Quesna Central Hospital with his wife, who was suffering from bleeding, and asked for her assistance. When the nurses informed the husband that the gynecologists were busy performing surgery at the present time, the husband and a number of his companions beat the nurses and workers.

As a result, according to what the nurses said in the report of the incident, one of them had a miscarriage, in addition to injuring 5 others and 3 workers.

The defendants justified what they did by saying that the nursing staff did not care about the condition of the patient, who was bleeding, and deliberately delayed her assistance.

The Egyptian military spokesman, Gharib Abdel Hafez Gharib, issued a statement in which he said, “The armed forces closely monitored what was raised on social media regarding the Quesna Central Hospital incident.”

The military spokesman added, “The armed forces affirm their full respect for the principle of the rule of law, and call on everyone to be careful and wait until the investigations are completed.”

Visit of the Egyptian Minister of Health

The incident sparked widespread controversy, forcing the Egyptian Minister of Health, Khaled Abdel Ghaffar, to go himself to the Menoufia Governorate to follow up on the repercussions of the situation.

During his visit to the hospital, the minister met doctors, nursing staff, and workers at Quesna Central Hospital, stressing his concern for the dignity and safety of health service providers.

The minister also emphasized taking all legal measures to preserve the dignity and safety of health service providers.

For its part, the General Nursing Syndicate in Egypt denounced the incident, and called on the concerned authorities to quickly investigate it, in order to take urgent legal measures against the person accused of the assault.

The syndicate also affirmed that it will not give up the rights of its nursing members, “who perform their role to the fullest without default,” stressing “the need to address cases of assault on nursing staff in hospitals, as intimidating nursing staff will not be in the interest of developing the health system.”