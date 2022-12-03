It’s a flu alert in Italy. But on the surge in cases among children“I start from the premise, for the avoidance of any form of unjustifiable alarmism, that the flu is an epidemic that has always been known, which repeats itself every year during the winter and to which doctors and paediatricians are accustomed . The flu must be seen for what it really is: a disease of excess proximity. In the sense that children get sick the moment they start attending community activities. So, just to try to explain in very few words the topic we are talking about these days, it would be enough to ask parents, worried about their children’s flu ailments, a simple question: ‘but 24 months ago when all of us were in lockdown, is your child ill?’ To the answer of a choral ‘no’, we could easily draw the logical conclusions”. He underlines this to Adnkronos Salute the immunologist Mauro Minelliresponsible for Southern Italy of the Foundation for personalized medicine.

“In fact, in the last two and a half years we have witnessed a somewhat particular trend in influenza virus infection; and this is because during the Covid-19 pandemic, therefore throughout the period of lockdown, restrictions, closure of schools, of the maniacal disinfection of the hands, of the masks, all the respiratory viruses have disappeared – recalls Minelli – As a result, for over two years, we have been able to record a very clear drop in respiratory viruses, including that from respiratory syncytial virus that had totally disappeared from the radar of pediatricians”

“This, if on the one hand surprised, on the other hand also a little intimidated the doctors because, with the cancellation of the lockdown, the easing of all containment measures and the reopening of schools, these viruses could have started again to circulate meeting an infant population, especially infants and very young children, with a lower antibody coverage.It is known – the immunologist remarks – in fact that, during pregnancy and in particular in the last trimester, infants receive a large quantity of maternal neutralizing antibodies also against influenza or respiratory syncytial virus. And since these viruses have no longer circulated or have circulated very little in the last two years, surely mothers have a lower endowment of antibodies to transmit to their childrenthe”.

According to Mariano Magrì, pediatrician in the Prevention Department of ASL Leccethe data of the latest Influnet report, “confirm that also in Italy as in the rest of Europe we are registering a peak that particularly affects children, to which must be added bronchiolitis from respiratory syncytial virus. It is a wave of infections that is starting to put hospital pediatric wards and family pediatrician offices in crisisespecially in the north of the country. We cannot say that the cases are more serious or burdened with complications than in previous years – he warns – also because the balance sheets are made in the end, so we will have to talk about it again in the spring of 2023. But certainly the number of children affected by influenza viruses is by far higher than that recorded in the last two winter seasons”.

“What we can say with certainty is that the flu epidemic started earlier than usual – he recalls Thin – The Influnet report shows us that the levels currently recorded are those that in other winters (before 2020) were recorded during the flu peak. In the Province of Lecce), for example, we demonstrated the first cases already last August; subsequently, as is obvious, with the arrival of the cold, the greater attendance of closed and crowded places, the attendance in schools, have contributed to determining the situation we are observing”.

“The flu is a respiratory disease that begins as a trivial respiratory form: the child may have a little cough, cold, fever. The episode lasts a few days and then resolves itself. But in some children, especially in the younger ones, signs of respiratory distress may appear with the child starting to have an increased respiratory rate; at the same time he begins to eat less with consequent compromise of general health conditions “, he adds Minelli.

“What should be paid attention to is basically prevention: prevent adults or older siblings, if affected, from being in direct contact with small children; avoid secondhand smoke which is certainly capable of worsening respiratory diseases in children; continue, where possible, to breastfeed, considering this as the only direct protective mechanism that man can have against viral infections – advises theimmunologist – If all this should not be sufficient to prevent the child from being involved in an important form of flu, what mothers should pay close attention to is the control of the little patient’s nutrition, because the first sign of an unfavorable evolution of the disease viral is the reduction of nutrition”.

“If we then consider that other viruses are circulating at the same time, not least Sars-CoV-2, we can better understand the situation. Influenza viruses – he observes Thin – these are the ones who are circulating among children more than others these days, for the reasons mentioned above, but also because it is more difficult for them to have come into contact with the virus in previous years and this is one of the reasons why it is It is important to vaccinate them as soon as possible, given that the vaccine is one of the fundamental weapons we have available to try to limit possible damage without forgetting the importance of general prevention rules”.

“Also this year the symptoms we expect are coughs, colds, headaches, muscle pains, but what we pediatricians fear is the onset of complications, which are always possible even in the pediatric age – recalls the pediatrician – certainly sicker; it is true that it is the grandparents who bear the greatest costs, but complications can arise, albeit rarely even in children, affecting various organs, being able to determine ear infections, pneumonia, encephalitis, myocarditis, so that even in children every year we see unavoidable deaths even in previously healthy subjects.”

“Vaccinate children, in addition to helping to significantly reduce the circulation of the flu virus for the benefit of fragile subjects to whom vaccination is primarily aimedalso means containing the huge costs of an illness that weighs heavily on the NHS but which has its social repercussions considering the working days lost by parents to look after their sick children”, concludes the pediatrician.